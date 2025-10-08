HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranji Calling: Shami Returns For Domestic Grind!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 08, 2025 19:22 IST

Shami

IMAGE: While announcing the squad for the home Test series against the West Indies, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Mohammed Shami must play more domestic games to get back in the reckoning. Photograph: ANI Photo

Top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead a strong Bengal side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season beginning on October 15, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced on Wednesday.

Talented wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been named vice-captain, while the pace department will receive a major boost with the inclusion of India fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep.

Veterans Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee, along with promising youngster Sudip Kumar Gharami, will form the backbone of the batting unit.

The squad also features emerging names such as Rahul Prasad, Saurabh Kumar Singh, and Vishal Bhati.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla continues to be the head coach, with Arup Bhattacharjee and Shib Shankar Paul assisting him.

Charanjit Singh Matharu will serve as the fielding coach.

Bengal, placed in Elite Group C alongside Gujarat, Haryana, Services, Railways, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Assam, will open their campaign against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens from October 15, followed by another home fixture against Gujarat from October 25.

 

The upcoming Ranji Trophy will feature 38 teams -- 32 in the Elite division (four groups) and six in the Plate division.

The top two teams from each Elite group will qualify for the quarterfinals, while four Plate teams will advance to their respective knockouts.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Abishek Porel (Vice-captain/Wicketkeeper), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Saurabh Kumar Singh, Vishal Bhati, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Rahul Prasad, Sumit Mohanta, and Vikash Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
