'Don't be desperate...' Jemimah cautions teammates

IMAGE: After registering a golden duck in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, Jemimah Rodrigues showed glimpses of her best against Pakistan, scoring a 37-ball 32. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Wednesday said it might be "scary" for the opponents to see India remain on the winning side in the ongoing Women's World Cup without producing a "perfect game" so far, and she was delighted to see the emergence of new match-winners.

India were in a spot against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan but late-order fightback helped the hosts wriggle out on both occasions.

"It's scary for the opponents to know that we have not had our perfect match yet, but we are still on the winning streak. We are still waiting for that perfect match to come and I think in such tournaments, because it's so long, it's important to peak at the right time," said Rodrigues on the eve of the match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.



"So, I think we are on the right track. We have had small contributions from the top-order and the middle-order. I think it's more of a motivation when we know that even though we didn't have a perfect game yet, we are still winning, we have still found new match-winners," she said.

However, Rodrigues cautioned the team to not be too desperate for that "perfect game."

"Each and every individual standing up, putting their hand up and saying I am going to take the team to victory. So, I think it's just important for us to not be too desperate to get that perfect game, just step back, do our job correctly and that game will come," she said.

Rodrigues was not particularly worried that India's opening pair — Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal — was yet to fire in the ICC showpiece.

"I think if you have seen all the matches till now, our opening partnership has been the highest. Pratika and Smriti so far in women's cricket, have crossed 1000 runs as a pair. So, if you talk to me, the opponent team will know that we have batting till the end.

"So, maybe one doesn't click the other will be taking the responsibility, like Amanjot (Kaur) took that time, Dipti (Sharma) took, and in the last match we had Richa (Ghosh)," said explained.

Rodrigues herself is yet to fire with the bat in this tournament, but the 25-year-old said she is satisfied as long as she is able to accomplish the team goals.

"In the first match, the ball was too good and I could not do much. In the second match, I had a good partnership, so, I didn't see my own score, the team's score was more important. That wicket (Colombo) was challenging, so we took our time and gave a foundation to the rest of the team, so we could reach 250.

"So, I am not thinking much about myself, my only approach is that I want to do whatever it takes for the team and if I do that and my mindset is right. I know performance will follow, but I want to make sure I do my job for the team first," she said.

The Mumbai batter said she has been adapting to the task of batting at No. 5 as against a more familiar No. 5.

"Talking about batting in the middle order, it started in the T20s and at that time I was not sure because I have never in my life batted at number 5, as I have always batted at number 3 or opening. But if the team required me to do it, I was willing to do it.

"Technically no change, maybe minor adjustments, but it was more to do mentally, like if I walk in at number 5 in a T20 and we need an asking rate of 9 or 10, am I ready to do it? If not, what is my plan?

"Later, I figured out what worked, what didn't work and if not, how I can get a single off that ball. So my mindset is very simple to get a good strike rate, and for me it is the less number of dot balls I play."

Rodrigues said Amanjot Kaur, who missed the match against Pakistan with an illness, seemed to have recovered.

"She didn't have an injury, she was just having fever, but she looks good to me," she added.