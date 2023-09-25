News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium

Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium

September 25, 2023 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

North Korean shooters snub South Koreans on podium

North Korea's Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Songjun Yu decline to turn towards the flag during the rendition of the national anthem of South Korea, gold medallists in Men's Team 10m Running Target Mixed event. Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Your Bin Kwak comprised winners South Korea.

IMAGE: North Korea's Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Songjun Yu decline to turn towards the flag during the rendition of the national anthem of South Korea, gold medallists in Men's Team 10m Running Target Mixed event. Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Your Bin Kwak comprised winners South Korea. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Three North Korean marksmen refused to join their South Korean rivals in a group photo of medal winners at the Hangzhou Asian Games after narrowly missing out on gold in a men's team shooting competition on Monday.

After receiving their silver medal in the men's team 10m running target, their country's first of the Games, the three North Korean athletes first broke with tradition by declining to turn towards the flag during the rendition of the national anthem of the winners, South Korea.

 

Then, during the customary group photo, where all medal winners bunch together for the cameras, the bronze medallists, Indonesia, joined South Korea on the top rung of the podium, but the three North Koreans, Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Songjun Yu, did not.

During a brief, but awkward delay one of the South Koreans tapped one of the North Koreans on the shoulder and tried to speak to them, but the North Koreans kept silent and did not even look to their left where their rivals stood.

The podium drama at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on the outskirts of the Eastern Chinese city was the latest controversy involving the team from the long isolated country.

A day earlier the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said it was happy for the North Korea flag to keep flying at the Games despite it being banned over the country's non-compliance with global anti-doping rules.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is the first international multi-sport event North Korea is attending since the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

North Korea was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022, missing last year's Beijing Winter Games, after failing to send a team to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty meaning the two sides are still technically at war.

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Your sister has always got your back'
'Your sister has always got your back'
Asian Games: Rowers end campaign with five medals
Asian Games: Rowers end campaign with five medals
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Gold favourite Bopanna-Bhambri suffer shock exit
Row over Maha BJP chief's 'manage scribes' audio clip
Row over Maha BJP chief's 'manage scribes' audio clip
No plan on OTTs sharing revenue with telcos: Govt
No plan on OTTs sharing revenue with telcos: Govt
'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'
'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'
Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade
Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!

Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!

Team World stun Team Europe in Laver Cup showdown

Team World stun Team Europe in Laver Cup showdown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances