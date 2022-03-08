News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA's IPL-bound players picked for Bangladesh ODIs

SA's IPL-bound players picked for Bangladesh ODIs

March 08, 2022 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The likes of Quinton de Kock (in picture), Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have all been included for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from March 18-23. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa have named a largely unchanged One-Day International squad for the three-match home series against Bangladesh from March 18-23, with only all-rounder Sisanda Magala missing out after he failed a fitness test.

 

But it is otherwise the same selection that defeated India 3-0 on home soil in January. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje remains a long-term absentee with a hip problem.

There had been some suggestion South Africa may lose players to the build-up to the Indian Premier League, which is set to get underway on March 26, but the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have all been included.

The first and third ODIs against Bangladesh will take place in Pretoria, with the second just down the Golden Highway in Johannesburg.

It will be followed by a two-Test series starting on March 31, which will provide a club versus country clash with the IPL for some of the South Africans.

SA squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The IPL 2022 Schedule
The IPL 2022 Schedule
Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever
Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
All Indian students in Sumy have left in buses: Puri
All Indian students in Sumy have left in buses: Puri
Covid waves slow down FY22 highway construction
Covid waves slow down FY22 highway construction
Goa: After exit polls, MGP being wooed by BJP, Cong
Goa: After exit polls, MGP being wooed by BJP, Cong
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada
It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat

Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat

'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'

'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances