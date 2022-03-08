News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat

Dhoni's CSK gear up for IPL in Surat

By Rediff Cricket
March 08, 2022 13:21 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni during CSK's training session in Surat on Monday. Photograph and Video: CSK/Instagram
 

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings kicked off their preparations for IPL 2022 as the team started training in Surat.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK have decided to shift the training base from Chennai to Surat's Lalabhai Contractor Stadium this time around, with conditions similar to Maharashtra, where all the league matches of IPL 2022 will be played this season.



A large number of cricket fans turned up on the roads in Surat to cheer for Dhoni and his boys.

'Abhara Surat! (thank you Surat) Those eyes that smile with hearts; [love] give us the joy, everywhere we go!', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhoni warmed up with a batting session in the nets on Monday, while he also enjoyed a game of footvolley during the training session.

CSK take on KKR in the opening match of the tournament at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Rediff Cricket
