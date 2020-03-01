News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rajasthan Royals kick start IPL preparation

Rajasthan Royals kick start IPL preparation

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 01, 2020 21:12 IST

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a camp in Nagpur.

 

The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the team's preparations after their three-day camp in Guwahati, with hotter weather in Nagpur and varied pitches.

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh, who were part of the camp at Guwahati, are also part of the team's training camp in Nagpur. They are joined by other Indian players from the Royals squad including Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Talking about the camp, Zubin Bharucha, the head of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, said: "The camp at Nagpur is a great opportunity for us to utilise our in-house facilities and get some intense training under our belts. We're getting more players joining us for this camp."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Chappel's words of advice to Kohli & Co

Chappel's words of advice to Kohli & Co

Crowdless sport: A prelude to a coronavirus-hit Games?

Crowdless sport: A prelude to a coronavirus-hit Games?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
         