News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Raina listed in Lanka Premier League 2023 auction

Raina listed in Lanka Premier League 2023 auction

Source: PTI
June 12, 2023 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India cricketer and one of the most successful batters for IPL side Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina's name figures in the list of players who will go under the hammer during the Lanka Premier League 2023 auction, scheduled in Colombo on June 14.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday issued a list of international and domestic cricketers who will be up for auction in the five-team tournament, which will begin on July 31.

 

Raina, 36, a solid striker of the ball at the top of the order, played every season of the IPL tournament between 2008 and 2021, barring 2020 when he returned to India from the UAE -- where the IPL was held due to Covid.

Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

The India cricketer played for CSK and Gujarat Lions in the IPL and represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments.

As per the BCCI's rules, a player has to announce his retirement from all forms of competitive domestic cricket to play in franchise leagues abroad.

Former India U-19 cricketer Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh are some of the other players who have announced retirement from all forms of domestic cricket to migrate to United States. He has already played in the Big Bash League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Blame The Players, But No Touching BCCI Please!
Blame The Players, But No Touching BCCI Please!
Kohli's Response To Criticism? Silence
Kohli's Response To Criticism? Silence
Can Australia complete WTC-Ashes double?
Can Australia complete WTC-Ashes double?
London violence: NIA asks public to identify suspects
London violence: NIA asks public to identify suspects
India's tour to West Indies: Check out the schedule
India's tour to West Indies: Check out the schedule
NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case
NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case
Blockbuster ODI WC Clash: India vs Pak on Oct 15
Blockbuster ODI WC Clash: India vs Pak on Oct 15

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Will Rohit play Test cricket for two years?

Will Rohit play Test cricket for two years?

New faces for Windies Tour: Pujara, Umesh under threat

New faces for Windies Tour: Pujara, Umesh under threat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances