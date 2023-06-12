New faces for Windies Tour: Pujara, Umesh under threat

There might not be a knee-jerk reaction to India's second successive World Test Championship final defeat but senior players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav's places could come under the scanner before the team travels to West Indies for a two-Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar are in contention to replace the duo as the selection committee starts preparing the next batch of players for tougher assignments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

India will have a month-long tour of West Indies where they would start with two Test matches starting July 12, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in which a completely new team under Hardik Pandya's captaincy will be plying its trade with IPL performers likely to be rewarded.

While another WTC final defeat will hurt the team, there is a strong feeling that the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at some options going into the next WTC cycle, which starts with the series in the Caribbean.

The two weak links as of now seem to be Pujara and Umesh, who haven't been up to the mark for a long time.

"You need to strike a balance. Selection is a process of elimination but you need that blend of youth and experience. The idea should be long-term and you have to look at two- year cycle now.

"I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy. Looks solid in terms of temperament and could be groomed while being given enough chances to grow," former national selector Devang Gandhi told PTI.

Another former national selector, who refused to be quoted, was critical of the BCCI not having any A Tour programme since the tour of Bangladesh last December.

"Look, Umesh is at the business end of his career but with no A tour programme, you don't know who all are ready. There was a time we had Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini ready through consistent A tours and shadow series.

"Now you don't know. I presume only form bowler is Mukesh Kumar but he is a seamer and not an express pacer," the selector said.



Rinku, Jitesh in line for T20I selection

IMAGE: KKR’s finisher Rinku Singh. Photograph: BCCI

One format where there won't be any ambiguity is T20 Internationals where Hardik Pandya will lead India, including in next year's T20 World Cup in the Americas (West Indies and USA).

The T20I team would be purely based on IPL performers and one can expect the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma to make the cut in the final squad, as teams in the past lacked finishers.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's comeback and Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusions also look imminent while Mohit Sharma could earn a well-deserved comeback after his 27 wickets in last IPL.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being phased out of the shortest format, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj could be rested considering their workload and the upcoming ODIs before the World Cup.