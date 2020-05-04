Raina raises concern over growing number of domestic violence, child abuse cases

May 04, 2020 18:44 IST

IMAGE: With people staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown in India, reports of domestic violence and child abuse have also gone up. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, on Monday, said it was disturbing to see how there has been an 'exponential' rise in the number of child abuse and domestic violence cases during the ongoing coronavirus crisis around the world.

The left-handed batter has, therefore, urged people to raise their voice and report such cases without any fear.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it's disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don't shut yourself," Raina tweeted.

Earlier, Indian opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan had also raised his voice to share a message regarding domestic violence.

With people staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown in India, reports of domestic violence and child abuse have also come out a lot more in recent times.