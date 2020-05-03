Chahal misses being called 'tilli' by Dhoni

Source:

May 03, 2020 23:55 IST

IMAGE: MS Dhoni has not played in international cricket since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup 2019. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, on Sunday, shared a throwback picture with 'legend' Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying that he misses 'being called tilli from behind the stumps'.

Chahal took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: "Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!"

The former Indian skipper has not played in international cricket since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup 2019 and his absence is not only felt by his fans but also by his teammates.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe as all the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

