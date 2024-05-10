News
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!

Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!

By REDIFF NEWS
May 10, 2024 16:22 IST
On Thursday, May 9, 2024, Hungarians in Budapest used the beloved children's book character Winnie The Pooh to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to their country.

Over the years Winnie the Pooh has been used to represent -- and criticise -- Xi Jinping.

The comparisons started since 2013 when an image of Xi walking with then US president Barack Obama sparked comparisons between them and Winnie the Pooh.

As a result, Chinese officials have censored images of the cartoon bear.

Chinese social media users were also blocked from posting references to Winnie the Pooh in 2017.

In August 2018, Chinese censors banned the release of Christopher Robin, a film adaptation of A A Milne's beloved story about Winnie the Pooh.

On March 21, 2023, another film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey written and directed by British film-maker Rhys Frake-Waterfield was removed at the last minute from theatres in Hong Kong and Macau.

 

IMAGE: A protestor dressed as Winnie the Pooh gestures as people gather to protest against Xi Jinping's Hungary visit. All Photographs: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors walk with a protestor dressed as Winnie the Pooh.

 

IMAGE: A protestor dressed as Winnie the Pooh.

 

IMAGE: Protestors wearing shirts with images of Winnie the Pooh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

