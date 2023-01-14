Rahul will be an excellent India skipper: Andy Flower

IMAGE: KL Rahul has captained India in seven ODI's, three Tests and one T20I with decent success. Photograph: BCCI

IPL franchise Lucknow Supergiants coach Andy Flower believes that KL Rahul can be an excellent skipper for the Indian team.

Rahul has captained India in seven ODI's, three Tests and one T20I with decent success.

He was once considered Rohit Sharma's successor across formats but the emergence of Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to title triumph in the team's maiden season in IPL, altered that perception.

Flower, who is currently giving his services to Gulf Giants in the International League T20, has high hopes from his IPL captain.

Flower said Rahul has great batting skills and can lead the team well.

"KL is a superb batter, beautiful to watch, I love watching him bat always. I first came across him when I was coaching England Lions. We played against India A in Trivandrum so I have been a keen follower of him as a batsman since then," Flower said.

The Zimbabwe great praised Rahul's captaincy too.

"He is also an outstanding young man and really good leader, he is very calm, measured, he is good company. I respect him and really enjoy working with him."

When asked about Pandya and players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, Flower said, "What I know of him (Rahul), he will be an excellent skipper. I don't know the other guys very well so can't comment on that, selectors might see that."

He wished Rahul a great married life ahead. Rahul is set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.