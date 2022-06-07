Rahul Shakes A Leg At Friend's Wedding!

IMAGE: K L Rahul at the roce ceremony of David Mathias and Kalyani Desai. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Having got a few days break at the end of IPL 2022, K L Rahul attended close friend and former Karnataka team-mate David Mathias's wedding in Manama, Bahrain.

'Bhai ki shaadi,' Rahul, rocking the traditional look, posted on Instagram.

Mathias, who played domestic cricket for Karnataka, switched allegiance to Bahrain, for whom he played T20 Internationals earlier this year.

His bride Kalyani Desai is former prime minister Morarji Desai's great-granddaughter.

Rahul posted a short video on Instagram, where he can be seen showing off his moves on the dance floor during the wedding celebrations at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa in Manama.

'Nice to see you smiling while dancing bro,' Shubman Gill commented on the video.

Rahul will lead India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting in Delhi on Thursday.