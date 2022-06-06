News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: DK As 'Keeper Instead Of Pant?

T20 WC: DK As 'Keeper Instead Of Pant?

By Rediff Cricket
June 06, 2022 09:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri believes Dinesh Karthik can fill in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role as a finisher. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

After his splendid run with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik is back in the mix of India's T20 plans this year.

DK excelled in his role as RCB's finisher, scoring 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes DK could feature in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Shastri was asked if he would look at DK for for the T20 World Cup.

India need a wicketkeeper-batsman who is capable of finishing the games for his team as Mahendra Singh Dhoni did in past for the Indian team, Shastri pointed out.

'This is his (DK's) opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colours on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital,' Shastri said.

'You have to see from the team's point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a 'keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a 'keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a 'keeper who will do M S Dhoni's role.'

'There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket, but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because they aren't too many finishers now with MS having quit. So I think that's where his (Karthik's) chances are very very good.'

What do You think of Shastri's suggestion? Post your views in the message board below, folks!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
How Shastri's Iconic Audi Was Restored
'Opener, finisher or specialist No 4, DK can do it all'
'Opener, finisher or specialist No 4, DK can do it all'
Meet Team India's new finishers: DK and Tewatia
Meet Team India's new finishers: DK and Tewatia
Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?
Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?
Why his daughter has 'no caste, no religion'
Why his daughter has 'no caste, no religion'
Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!
Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!
Saudi flays BJP leader's remarks, lauds her suspension
Saudi flays BJP leader's remarks, lauds her suspension

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

No Kohli, Rohit but SA still wary of India in T20s...

No Kohli, Rohit but SA still wary of India in T20s...

I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh

I thought I was cursed in India: Marsh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances