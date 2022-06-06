T20 WC: DK As 'Keeper Instead Of Pant?

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri believes Dinesh Karthik can fill in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role as a finisher. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After his splendid run with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik is back in the mix of India's T20 plans this year.

DK excelled in his role as RCB's finisher, scoring 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes DK could feature in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Shastri was asked if he would look at DK for for the T20 World Cup.

India need a wicketkeeper-batsman who is capable of finishing the games for his team as Mahendra Singh Dhoni did in past for the Indian team, Shastri pointed out.

'This is his (DK's) opportunity. If and when he gets an opportunity in these games, he has to do it with India colours on. We know he has got the experience, so this becomes extremely vital,' Shastri said.

'You have to see from the team's point of view, what are they looking for? Do they want a 'keeper who will bat at the top of the order or do they want a 'keeper who will be the finisher? I will go for the latter. You need a 'keeper who will do M S Dhoni's role.'

'There is already Rishabh Pant who can bat in the top four or five in T20 cricket, but you want someone who can keep and finish a game because they aren't too many finishers now with MS having quit. So I think that's where his (Karthik's) chances are very very good.'

