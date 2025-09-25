HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul retires hurt on 74 but India A stay in hunt

September 25, 2025

IMAGE: KL Rahul shows his class with 74 runs. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul made a solid 74 before retiring hurt as India remained on course to chase a formidable 412-run target set by Australia A on day three of the second unofficial Test in Lucknow on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 16 for three, Australia A were all out for 185 in their second innings. It was a much improved bowling performance from India A who had allowed the opposition to score 420 in the first innings.

At stumps, India A were 169 for two, needing another 243 runs for victory.

Before heading back to the dressing room, Rahul warmed up nicely for the series opener against the West Indies next week. His innings included nine fours.

 

N Jagadeesan, who was named in the India Test squad for the two Tests against the West Indies as a back up wicket-keeper, made 36 at the top of the order alongside Rahul.

Sai Sudharsan (44) and Manav Suthar (1 batting) were in the middle when stumps were drawn. Off-spinner Todd Murphy took both the wickets to fall in the India A second innings. First to depart was Jagadeessan before Devdutt Padikkal, who made a comeback to the Test side, fell cheaply.

Earlier in the day, Australia A were bowled out in 46.5 overs with Gurnoor Brar and Suthar sharing three wickets each.

Mohammed Siraj took couple of wickets to end with a match haul of three.

Left-arm spinner Suthar had picked up five wickets in the first innings.

