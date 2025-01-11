Dravid turns 52: Harbhajan's message steals hearts

The BCCI and Harbhajan Singh wished legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid on his 52nd birthday.

Known as "The Wall" for his impeccable technique and consistency, Dravid remains an icon of discipline and commitment in cricket.

Harbhajan shared a heartfelt message, calling Dravid "the epitome of reliability," and praised his ability to anchor innings in any situation. "Wishing him good health, happiness, and success always," he posted on X.

Many others also joined in celebrating his legacy, wishing him good health, happiness, and continued success.