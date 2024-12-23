How MCG pitch could favour Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: The decision to make it bowler-friendly was taken in 2017 after the MCG track was deemed as a flat deck. Photograph: ICC/X

The iconic MCG won't have the bounce of Perth or the seam movement of Gabba but it will still be pace-friendly with 6mm of grass covering. MCG curator Matt Page said it won't crack up enough to help the spinners.

"Seven years ago, we were quite flat, we want to create exciting an contest and exciting Test matches, so we will leave more grass, that brings the bowlers into equation.

"But it is still good for batting once the new ball goes off. We keep 6mm grass and we would monitor that as we get in," Page elaborated.

The decision to make it bowler-friendly was taken in 2017 after the MCG track was deemed as a flat deck.

"In 2017, we sat down as an organisation and discussed where we wanted to go and we agreed that it was about producing wickets for thrilling Test matches.

"It gives bowlers a chance to come into the game but also batters if they play well."

So will Jasprit Bumrah be excited after having a look at the track?

"All quick bowlers get excited when they come here now although it is not as quick as Perth and Brisbane but we have managed to get some pace on it," Page answered.

"Every wicket in Australia is different and we have also got our unique character."

While Ravindra Jadeja is more of a batting all-rounder in overseas conditions, Page said there is not much help for spinners now.

"Doesn't really break for spinners here and if you see long-format games over the last four to five years, you will see, it has been more seam-friendly than spin," Page observed.