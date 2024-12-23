News
India's 'Rewarding' Fielding Drill

India's 'Rewarding' Fielding Drill

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 23, 2024 11:41 IST
Team India players

IMAGE: The drills featured a points-based system, with cash rewards adding an extra layer of excitement. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram

Ahead of the Melbourne Test, the Indian cricket team ramped up their preparations with a high-energy fielding session.

Led by Fielding Coach T Dilip, the players were divided into three groups, each tasked with hitting three targets in a competitive setup.

The drills featured a points-based system, with cash rewards adding an extra layer of excitement.

 

Team India

Captained by Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel, the teams battled it out, showcasing their agility and precision.

Ultimately, Jurel's group emerged victorious, demonstrating the intensity and focus that will be crucial in the MCG Test.

Take a look at the video:

 

REDIFF CRICKET
