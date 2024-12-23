India's 'Rewarding' Fielding Drill

IMAGE: The drills featured a points-based system, with cash rewards adding an extra layer of excitement. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram

Ahead of the Melbourne Test, the Indian cricket team ramped up their preparations with a high-energy fielding session.

Led by Fielding Coach T Dilip, the players were divided into three groups, each tasked with hitting three targets in a competitive setup.

The drills featured a points-based system, with cash rewards adding an extra layer of excitement.

Captained by Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel, the teams battled it out, showcasing their agility and precision.

Ultimately, Jurel's group emerged victorious, demonstrating the intensity and focus that will be crucial in the MCG Test.

Take a look at the video: