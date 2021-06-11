News
Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

By Rediff Cricket
June 11, 2021 08:00 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram
 

Actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture of her. She can be seen striking a stylish pose for the camera with shades of greenery and barricades in the backdrop.

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Fans were quick to ask whether she has accompanied K L Rahul to England

The questions arose after Athiya shared the black-and-white picture on Instagram on Wednesday.

Her followers were quick to notice that the background resembles the one seen in the cricketer's photograph that he uploaded on Sunday.

Rahul had shared a click with the same barricades in the background where he could be seen sitting on a terrace and enjoying coffee.

Rediff Cricket
