Rahane Out, Called Back From Pavilion

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 24, 2025 18:52 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane was controversially recalled from the dressing room following a contentious no-ball call on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai on Friday, January 24, 2025. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane was unexpectedly recalled from the dressing room by the on-field umpires after being given out caught down the leg side on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA ground in the Bandra Kurla complex, Mumbai, on Friday.

Rahane was initially given out caught by wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan off J&K pacer Umar Nazir. The batter appeared to have gloved a short ball while attempting a pull shot and had already returned to the dressing room.

As Shardul Thakur, the next batter who walked in at No. 8, Umpires S Ravi and Navdeep Singh Sidhu consulted TV umpire Nitin Goel.

After reviewing the delivery, Nazir was found guilty of overstepping, and the delivery was declared a no-ball.

The umpires then asked Thakur to return to the dressing room, while Rahane was called back to the middle to resume his innings in a highly unusual sequence of events.

The situation was further clouded by confusion, as the controversial no-ball was not shown on the live broadcast by JioCinema, leading to widespread speculation.

Ajinkya Rahane is caught by Paras Dogra

IMAGE: J&K Captain Paras Dogra takes a sensational diving catch at mid-off to dismiss his opposite number Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

However, TV Umpire Goel, who is also the match referee, said the confusion happened because of the lack of communication between him and the on-field umpires. He claimed that Rahane was asked to wait by the umpires while they checked the no-ball but the Mumbai skipper didn't hear their instructions.

'When I tried reaching out to the umpire on the walkie talkie, the umpire was on a different channel. So it took some time to communicate to the on-field umpire. Rahane himself appeared on the screen, indicating that he did not hear the umpires asking him to wait. It was a clear no ball and there was no doubt about it,' Goel was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

'I will send the relevant footage to the BCCI.'

Rahane could not make most of the reprieve. He perished in Nazir's next over, with J&K Captain Paras Dogra taking a sensational catch at mid-off.

Dogra dived full length to his left, and snapped an incredible catch while still in the air and managed to hold on when he hit the ground.

REDIFF CRICKET
