Rabada on what makes Bumrah great

IMAGE: 'Jasprit Bumrah knows how to work batters out'. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Talk about Jasprit Bumrah and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada speaks excitedly, with a hint of reverence.

He listed out the reasons why the India's great is such an impactful bowler in world cricket.

"Firstly, he's very accurate. He's got a very awkward action. His action is not conventional at all. So, that in itself is a trick for batters. He's very unique. And he knows how to work batters out. And he's got the deliveries to do it," Rabada told PTI in an interview.

"So, in a nutshell, I think that's what makes him good. And he's sharp. He's got some pace. So, that's why I think he's good," he added.