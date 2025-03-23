HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rabada on what makes Bumrah great

Rabada on what makes Bumrah great

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 19:28 IST

x

 'Jasprit Bumrah knows how to work batters out'

IMAGE: 'Jasprit Bumrah knows how to work batters out'. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Talk about Jasprit Bumrah and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada speaks excitedly, with a hint of reverence.

He listed out the reasons why the India's great is such an impactful bowler in world cricket.

"Firstly, he's very accurate. He's got a very awkward action. His action is not conventional at all. So, that in itself is a trick for batters. He's very unique. And he knows how to work batters out. And he's got the deliveries to do it," Rabada told PTI in an interview.

 

"So, in a nutshell, I think that's what makes him good. And he's sharp. He's got some pace. So, that's why I think he's good," he added.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
Pant's words of solace for injured Mohsin
Pant's words of solace for injured Mohsin
Guwahati to host India-SA Test?
Guwahati to host India-SA Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 3

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

VIDEOS

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home1:07

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in Kashmir is a must-visit3:19

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD