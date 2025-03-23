HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guwahati to host India-SA Test?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 23, 2025 17:19 IST

Will India host South Africa in a Test match in Guwahati in November

IMAGE: Will India host South Africa in a Test match in Guwahati in November. Photograph: BCCI

Assam's largest city Guwahati is set to be the first Test cricket venue in the northeast region when India take on South Africa in Guwahati in November, BCCI general secretary Devajit Saikia said on Sunday.

The city will also host its first-ever World Cup match later this year during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, he said.

 

"No Test and world cup matches have been played in Guwahati so far. But, as per the decision taken at the BCCI apex council meeting on Saturday, Guwahati will host both those matches this year," Saikia said.

He said the second of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati from November 22.

It will put Guwahati on the Test cricket map, he said.

The ACA Stadium will also host five to six matches of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which will be the first World Cup cricket matches in the northeast, Saikia said.

"The women's world cup will be held from September 24 to November 2. The schedule is still being finalised. Guwahati has been selected as one of the venues for it," Saikia said.

A former ACA general secretary, Saikia also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support in Guwahati emerging as a preferred cricket venue.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
