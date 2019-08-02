PIX: 'Queen' spotted celebrating England's World Cup win

August 02, 2019 23:06 IST

IMAGE: A fan dressed as the Queen lifts aloft a replica World Cup during Day 2 of the Ashes Test. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Celebrating England's maiden ICC Cricket World Cup win, a fan dressed up as Queen Elizabeth was spotted with a replica trophy on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

The fan was seen entertaining the spectators as he walked in one of the stands with the replica trophy. He even waved towards the crowd and lifted the trophy. England Cricket took to Twitter to share the video, saying, 'The Queen lifts the World Cup'!

England won its first-ever World Cup title as the hosts of the tournament defeated New Zealand on the boundary countback rule. The final at the Lord's could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super-over.

First Ashes Test, which commenced on August 1, marked the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket.

WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.