What are Australian cricket's WAGs up to in England?

What are Australian cricket's WAGs up to in England?

August 02, 2019 17:14 IST

Australian team management had imposed an exclusion period for wives, girlfriends (WAGS) and children of cricketers during the ICC World Cup and Ashes tours. The family members have been banned from team hotels for the first three matches in World Cup.

The coaching staff and playing group reportedly came to the decision ahead of the World Cup, according to team manager Gavin Dovey.

 

But it appears that may no longer be the case during the Ashes.

The WAGs stood in the stands soaking in the opening day’s action. Steve Smith’s wife Dani Willis was seen cheering for his century.

Take a look:

WAGs

IMAGE: Dani Willis, wife of Steve Smith of Australia looks on. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
WAGs
IMAGE: Emma McCarthy, partner of Nathan Lyon of Australia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
WAGs
IMAGE: Kayla Pattinson, wife of James Pattinson. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
WAGs
IMAGE: Caity Paris, partner of Cameron Bancroft. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
WAGs
 
IMAGE: Rachel Khawaja, wife of Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Rediff Sports Desk
