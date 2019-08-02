News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why is Rohit missing from Kohli's 'squad'?

Why is Rohit missing from Kohli's 'squad'?

August 02, 2019 14:51 IST

'You are proving the rumours as facts by missing out on him in the picture.'

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday shared a picture with his team-mates with the caption 'squad' but the fans wondered 'where is Rohit Sharma?'

Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture from the US, which featured KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shreyas Iyer.

 

Soon after Kohli posted the picture, fans as asked: "Where is @imRo45? In the #Squad."

Another user asked: "where is our Hero Rohit Sharma."

"Why @ImRo45 is not included in this squad," wrote another user.

Moreover, before departing from India to play against West Indies, Kohli had shared picture in which Rohit was missing.

Although Kohli has rubbished the rumours of having a rift with Rohit, these incidents have forced fans to speculate if there are issues between the two.

A fan tweeted: "Where is @ImRo45? You are proving the rumours as facts by missing out on him in the picture."

However, a fan urged both the players to do away with the speculated rift and share images together.

"We Indians as a cricket fans urge you both @imVkohli @ImRo45 kindly delete rift between both you have and share images both together on Twitter by heart by soul," he wrote.

India will play their first T20I against West Indies in Florida, on August 3.

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Source: ANI
