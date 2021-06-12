News
14-day quarantine in Mumbai for SL-bound Indian team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 12, 2021 15:37 IST
IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan are part of the second-string India team for their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month. Photograph: BCCI

India's white ball squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 to 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying off to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

 

It is understood that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that will be followed by the Lanka-bound squad will be same as those of the Indian team currently in the United Kingdom for the ICC World Test Championship final and five-match series against England.

"All the rules will be same like we followed in England. The outstation players will come by charter flight and some fly business class of commercial airline," a BCCI source said.

"They will do seven days of room quarantine and then can meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble. The players will do gym sessions in staggered manner."

While the three-match ODI series starts on July 13, it is expected that Indian team will have match simulation practice after individual sessions, following three days of room quarantine at the team hotel in Colombo.

"It will be just like what's happening in England. Match situations will be created and that's how the intra-squad training will be held.

"You can't have your main players get out off the first ball and not bat again or bat for the whole innings. Everyone needs training so it won't be practice games as such," the source said.

Dhawan will lead a second-string India team in their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month with pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar named as his deputy.

India will face the hosts in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games next month with all matches to be played at the R Premadasa International stadium in Colombo.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
