Rediff.com  » Cricket » When India played India

When India played India

By Rediff Cricket
June 12, 2021 10:24 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during the Indian team's intra-squad match at the Nursery Ground in Southampton, June 11, 2021. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

The Indian team stepped up their preparations for next week's ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand with an intra-squad match in Southampton on Friday.

The Indian team which consists of 20 players in the main squad and four players as standby were engaged in a practice game between their players at the Nursery Ground, which borders the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj.

'Excellent setting for an intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton,' BCCI tweeted.

IMAGE: The Indian team's intra-squad match on Friday. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI also gave a glimpse of Team India's training session in Southampton.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was up against the big-hitting Rishabh Pant, who was looking to play some big shots.

Cheteshwar Pujara at his defensive best as always while the Mumbai duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma faced a probing spell from pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Captain Virat Kohli, batting in the Team India jumper, looked quite fluent with his footwork as he enjoyed batting in the nets.

'#TeamIndia get into the groove for the #WTC21 Final,' BCCI captioned the video on Friday.

Rediff Cricket
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
The challenges ahead of India in WTC final
WTC final: Why Shardul should play ahead of Siraj
Family Man: Was Manoj Bajpayee paid Rs 10 cr?
India sees 84,332 cases in 1 day, lowest in 70 days
Uttam's Take: Coming Home
'Choksi's quest was to do something big, dramatic'
World Test Championship - 2021

