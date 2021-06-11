News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What do you think of Deepak Chahar's look?

What do you think of Deepak Chahar's look?

By Rediff Cricket
June 11, 2021 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Chahar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Chahar/Instagram
 

Deepak Chahar's new look has created quite a buzz.

Taking to Instagram, the Chennai Super Kings pacer shared two images showing off his latest haircut.

'NEW LOOK. Which one you like guys? I couldn't select one so posted both,' Deepak wrote along with the pictures. He credited his sister Malti Chahar for the click.

Deepak Chahar

Some felt Deepak's look reminded them of Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo.

A few thought he resembled Aamir Khan's look in Ghajini.

Others thought he looked like Sharad Shukla from Mirzapur 2.

The post received a reply from Sakshi Dhoni, CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife.

Sakshi Dhoni

'Fierce look Deepak,' Sakshi wrote along with a fire emoji.

Deepak Chahar and his cousin Rahul Chahar have been picked for India's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton
Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
Look at Kerala, J-K for door-to-door vaccination: HC
Look at Kerala, J-K for door-to-door vaccination: HC
Why this lady hid during Covid drive
Why this lady hid during Covid drive
What Models do Backstage
What Models do Backstage
Covid: PEs pour $584 million into healthcare in 2021
Covid: PEs pour $584 million into healthcare in 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

How Dhoni's tips helped Gaikwad enjoy his game

How Dhoni's tips helped Gaikwad enjoy his game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use