What do you think of Deepak Chahar's look?

June 11, 2021 17:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Deepak Chahar's new look has created quite a buzz.

Taking to Instagram, the Chennai Super Kings pacer shared two images showing off his latest haircut.

'NEW LOOK. Which one you like guys? I couldn't select one so posted both,' Deepak wrote along with the pictures. He credited his sister Malti Chahar for the click.

Some felt Deepak's look reminded them of Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo.

A few thought he resembled Aamir Khan's look in Ghajini.

Others thought he looked like Sharad Shukla from Mirzapur 2.

The post received a reply from Sakshi Dhoni, CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife.

'Fierce look Deepak,' Sakshi wrote along with a fire emoji.

Deepak Chahar and his cousin Rahul Chahar have been picked for India's tour of Sri Lanka next month.