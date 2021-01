January 30, 2021 11:49 IST

Ben Stokes's bags are packed and he is ready to leave... for training!

Like a kid in a candy store, the star all-rounder, who finished his quarantine on Saturday, was up and running for training and couldn't hide his excitement over getting back on the field.

'Packing my gear for training after a break is still as exciting now as it was when I was 10 years old,' Stokes posted alongside an Instapic of his training kit.

Come February 5, expect some fireworks from this 28-year-old superstar!