News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Superstar Stokesy ready for India Challenge

Superstar Stokesy ready for India Challenge

By Rediff Cricket
January 24, 2021 16:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes posted a tweet on his departure for India

Look who's gearing up for the big challenge in India!

Ben Stokes is all set to face India's pace battery and tackle the Indian spinners when the four Test series begins in Chennai on February 5.

Stokes left for India on Saturday and informed his fans of his departure on Twitter.

 

'See you soon India,' the world's best all-rounder wrote, donning England's travel uniform.

Stokes has been rested for the Test series against Sri Lanka in keeping with the English Cricket Board's decision of workload management for the players.

Rory Burns's Instagram tweet 

Another Englishman ready for the India series is opener Rory Burns.

'Home prep. India bound,' Burns wrote on his Instagram handle as he packed the bare necessities for the tour.

Following the four Tests, India and England will play five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Ben Stokes

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Sarcastic Ashwin thanks Paine for India's series win
Sarcastic Ashwin thanks Paine for India's series win
India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour
India blessed with pace riches from Australia tour
'Bubble-to-bubble life not sustainable for players'
'Bubble-to-bubble life not sustainable for players'
Washington reveals strategy used to down Aus in Tests
Washington reveals strategy used to down Aus in Tests
'Varun's like as if he has won a lottery'
'Varun's like as if he has won a lottery'
Karan Johar arrives for Varun's wedding!
Karan Johar arrives for Varun's wedding!
Sasikala, being treated for Covid, is stable: Hospital
Sasikala, being treated for Covid, is stable: Hospital

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain

Why is Bairstow ignored for India Tests, asks Hussain

Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India

Swann picks this England spinner to trouble India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use