Superstar Stokesy ready for India Challenge

January 24, 2021 16:27 IST

Look who's gearing up for the big challenge in India!

Ben Stokes is all set to face India's pace battery and tackle the Indian spinners when the four Test series begins in Chennai on February 5.

Stokes left for India on Saturday and informed his fans of his departure on Twitter.

'See you soon India,' the world's best all-rounder wrote, donning England's travel uniform.

Stokes has been rested for the Test series against Sri Lanka in keeping with the English Cricket Board's decision of workload management for the players.

Another Englishman ready for the India series is opener Rory Burns.

'Home prep. India bound,' Burns wrote on his Instagram handle as he packed the bare necessities for the tour.

Following the four Tests, India and England will play five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.