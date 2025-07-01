HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Putintseva asks to purge 'dangerous' spectator

1 Minute Read
July 01, 2025 13:13 IST

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva was troubled by a spectator during her Wimbledon first round match on Monday

IMAGE: 'Following Yulia Putintseva's complaint, the chair umpire informed security and the matter was dealt with'. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva asked for a spectator to be removed after expressing concerns about their behaviour during her first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

At the start of her match against American Amanda Anisimova on Court 15, the 30-year-old approached the umpire to report the spectator, describing the person as "crazy" and "dangerous."

 

"Can you take him out, I am not going to continue playing until he leaves. These people are dangerous, they are crazy," Putintseva said according to the BBC.

It was not immediately clear what action was taken regarding the spectator, but play resumed after the chair umpire consulted security personnel.

A visibly emotional Putintseva lost 6-0, 6-0, in a match lasting only 44 minutes.

"Following a complaint about the behaviour of a spectator at the match on Court 15, the chair umpire informed security and the matter was dealt with," a spokesperson for All England Lawn Tennis Club said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
