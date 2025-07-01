Edgbaston, India's Toughest Test

India have never won a second Test after they lost the first Test in England.
India carry the weight of history as they move to Edgbaston for the second Test against England, starting on Wednesday, July 2.
India have suffered terrible fortune at Birmingham in the past, with the balance skewed in England's favour.
In 8 Test matches played between the two sides at Edgbaston from 1967 to 2022, England have won seven contests, while drawing one.
England vs India at Edgbaston
|Team
|Tests
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|Batting Average
|Run Rate
|Innings Played
|Highest Score
|Lowest Score
|England
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|45.36
|3.47
|13
|710
|180
|India
|8
|0
|7
|0
|1
|24.91
|3.06
|16
|416
|92
First Test loss in England not good sign for India...
In a series of 3 or more Tests, India lost the first Test in England for the 14th time when they went down to the hosts by five wickets at Headingley last week.
India's record in England looks even more bleak considering they have never won a second Test after they have lost the first.
The visitors have never won a series in England after losing the first Test.
Most Catches at Edgbaston
Ajit Wadekar took 4 catches in an innings at Birmingham in 1967. This record was equalled by Sri Lanka's Hashan Tillakaratne in 2002.
Records for England at Birmingham
England's highest innings total at Edgbaston: 710/7 declared against India in 2011.
England's highest individual score at Edgbaston: Alastair Cook's 294 in the 2011 Test.