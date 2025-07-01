Edgbaston, India's Toughest Test

India have never won a second Test after they lost the first Test in England.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and his team will have their task cut out at Edgbaston as they look to win the second Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India carry the weight of history as they move to Edgbaston for the second Test against England, starting on Wednesday, July 2.

India have suffered terrible fortune at Birmingham in the past, with the balance skewed in England's favour.

In 8 Test matches played between the two sides at Edgbaston from 1967 to 2022, England have won seven contests, while drawing one.

England vs India at Edgbaston

Team Tests Won Lost Tied Drawn Batting Average Run Rate Innings Played Highest Score Lowest Score England 8 7 0 0 1 45.36 3.47 13 710 180 India 8 0 7 0 1 24.91 3.06 16 416 92

First Test loss in England not good sign for India...

IMAGE: Jamie Smith smashes Ravindra Jadeja for four, six, six in the first over of the fifth day's final hour to beat India in the Headingley Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

In a series of 3 or more Tests, India lost the first Test in England for the 14th time when they went down to the hosts by five wickets at Headingley last week.

India's record in England looks even more bleak considering they have never won a second Test after they have lost the first.

The visitors have never won a series in England after losing the first Test.

Most Catches at Edgbaston

Ajit Wadekar took 4 catches in an innings at Birmingham in 1967. This record was equalled by Sri Lanka's Hashan Tillakaratne in 2002.

Records for England at Birmingham

IMAGE: England's Alastair Cook leaves the field after being dismissed for 294 during the third Test against India at Edgbaston on August 12, 2011. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

England's highest innings total at Edgbaston: 710/7 declared against India in 2011.

England's highest individual score at Edgbaston: Alastair Cook's 294 in the 2011 Test.