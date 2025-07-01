Gill will want to be a little more proactive: Shastri

'The most important thing for India is to throw the counter punch almost immediately.'

IMAGE: Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri believes newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill will have learnt plenty from India's loss in the series opener. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has urged Team India to stay positive as they look to level the five-match Test series against England in Birmingham.

India lost to England in the ICC World Test Championship series opener at Headingley despite dominating much of the contest and now need to regroup quickly ahead of the must-win encounter at Edgbaston.

Questions still remain whether pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be risked by India for the second Test as his workload continues to be managed, while the team are also tossing up whether to include a second spinner in their line-up to help first-choice tweaker Ravindra Jadeja.

"The most important thing for India is to throw the counter punch almost immediately," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"When you lose a Test match like this where you have dominated most of it and then you lose it on the last day with a big chase and full marks to England for keeping their composure and doing that. It will need a lot of character to come to the fore and to bounce back in the series," he added, as quoted from ICC.

"Now, whether Bumrah plays or doesn't play, one doesn't know. But let's hope he does because this is a very important Test match and all is not lost," he noted.

"It's just you take it one game at a time. It's a five-match series and India will be hoping to bounce back," Shastri added.

Shastri believes newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill will have learnt plenty from India's loss in the series opener.

"People say he was a little reactive and it can happen when you're playing your first Test match (as captain) and especially in such good batting conditions with a fast outfield and things can happen in that way," Shastri said.

"But he would have learnt a lot from that and will want to be a little more proactive when it comes now, which means the bowlers and the fielders will have to give him that support," he noted.

"They have got to know what their role is and get out there and execute it," he said.