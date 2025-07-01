England get Moeen Ali's expertise ahead of 2nd Test

IMAGE: Moeen Ali's knowledge of his home ground will be of massive help to England players. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali made a surprise visit to the host's net session at his home ground at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

England are banking on Ali's knowledge of Edgbaston where the pitch is expected to be full of runs and aid spinners day three onwards.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel were seen having a long conversation with Ali.

Sources told PTI that Ali was at the venue only for the day and is not getting into a long term coaching role with the team.

Having retired from the highest level, Ali plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world and was also part of IPL 2025.

England captain Ben Stokes had forced Ali to reverse his Test retirement for an Ashes comeback couple of years ago. On Monday, he was there was for his former captain once again.