HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England get Moeen Ali's expertise ahead of 2nd Test

England get Moeen Ali's expertise ahead of 2nd Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 01, 2025 11:08 IST

x

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali's knowledge of his home ground will be of massive help to England players. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali made a surprise visit to the host's net session at his home ground at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

England are banking on Ali's knowledge of Edgbaston where the pitch is expected to be full of runs and aid spinners day three onwards.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel were seen having a long conversation with Ali.

 

Sources told PTI that Ali was at the venue only for the day and is not getting into a long term coaching role with the team.

Having retired from the highest level, Ali plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world and was also part of IPL 2025.

England captain Ben Stokes had forced Ali to reverse his Test retirement for an Ashes comeback couple of years ago. On Monday, he was there was for his former captain once again.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'He is very close to getting a game'
'He is very close to getting a game'
England Fire Stokes Warning Ahead of Edgbaston Test
England Fire Stokes Warning Ahead of Edgbaston Test
Woakes ready to lead attack at demanding Edgbaston
Woakes ready to lead attack at demanding Edgbaston
India put their weight behind butter-fingered Jaiswal
India put their weight behind butter-fingered Jaiswal
India Hold Bumrah Card Close to Chest
India Hold Bumrah Card Close to Chest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

webstory image 2

200 Years Of Assam Tea: 10 Of The Best Varieties

webstory image 3

7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet

VIDEOS

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal2:53

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal

Preparations underway at Baltal to welcome Amarnath Yatra pilgrims1:06

Preparations underway at Baltal to welcome Amarnath Yatra...

President Murmu, CM Yogi offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple1:04

President Murmu, CM Yogi offer prayers at Gorakhnath temple

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD