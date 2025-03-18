HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kiwi spinner Sodhi touches new landmark

Kiwi spinner Sodhi touches new landmark

March 18, 2025 18:47 IST

Ish Sodhi celebrates the wicket of Kushdil Shah

IMAGE: Ish Sodhi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Kushdil Shah, which saw him register his 264th wicket for New Zealand, during the 2nd T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi joined an elite group of Kiwi bowlers on Tuesday, following their five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday.

The leg spinner is now in a ist of highest wicket-takers list for New Zealand across all formats.

 

Sodhi took two scalps in the match in the 2nd T20I against Pakistan on Tuesday, to tally 264 wickets.

In so doing, he surpassed former Kiwi fast bowler Ewen John Chatfield.

While his best figures read 6/39, he also has two fifers to his name. He has an average of 30.71 and an economy of 5.37.

Having played 196 matches across formats in a career spanning 12 years, Sodhi is now the tenth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand.

In T20Is, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for NZ behind Tim Southee with 142 wickets at an average of 22.94 and an economy of 7.97.

Indian Premier League 2025

