Will BCCI ban tobacco, crypto sponsorships?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: March 18, 2025 18:23 IST

The Healthy Ministry had, on March 10, instructed the Indian Premier League to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the tournament beginning March 22. 

IMAGE: The Healthy Ministry had, on March 10, instructed the Indian Premier League to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the tournament beginning March 22.. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI is set to form the organising committee of the Women's ODI World Cup besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year at its Apex Council emergent meeting in Kolkata on March 22.

The meeting will take place ahead of the IPL opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens.

The BCCI last hosted a Women's ODI World Cup back in 2013. The schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

According to the agenda accessed by PTI, there will be a "discussion on formation of LOC for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and discussion regarding venues for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025".

 

India made two finals of the 50-over event, but both times, fell short of glory. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be aiming to end the long ICC trophy wait at home.

The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.

As part of the home season, India are scheduled to host West Indies and South Africa and therefore, the members are likely to decide on the venues for the those Test series.

With a new set of of office-bearers in place, an approval for change in signatories to the bank accounts operated by BCCI will also be taken.

Earlier this month, the health ministry instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the IPL beginning March 22.

The Apex Council will take up that matter in the meeting, including sponsorships related to tobacco as well as crypto currency.

"Discussion regarding sponsorship from tobacco and crypto brands," read item No.9 on the agenda.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
