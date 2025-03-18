HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Families on cricket tour: Kapil agrees with Kohli but...

Last updated on: March 18, 2025 16:18 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, on Sunday, had expressed his support for the presence of players' families on tours. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is all for family travelling with cricketers on tours but has also called for a balanced approach in dealing with the contentious issue that has divided opinions.

Following India's 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI issued a directive limiting the duration of family visits on tours lasting more than 45 days, allowing a maximum of 14 days of family time.

 

For shorter tours, players could bring their families for a maximum of one week.

"Well, I don't know, that's individual. I think it's the cricket board's call," said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational event.

"My view is, yes, you need family. But you also need a team, all the time."

During the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami had their families with them in Dubai but did not stay at the team hotel. The expenses for their stay were borne by the players, not the BCCI.

"In our time, we used to say to ourselves -- not by the cricket board -- that the first half of the tour should be cricket, and in the second half, the family should come and enjoy it too. It should be a blend," said Kapil, who currently serves as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Kohli, on Sunday, had expressed his support for the presence of players' families on tours, stating he would always prefer having personal support around him to help navigate tough and intense days on the field, rather than being isolated in his hotel room.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
