Harvinder lauds society's inclusivity for para athletes

IMAGE: Harvinder Singh created history as he became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics in Paris in September 2024. Photograph: ANI

Eager to compete at the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games, Paris Paralympic gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh lauded the selection process and competition standards, stating that they inspire athletes to perform at their best.

The KIPG is scheduled to be held across three venues in New Delhi -- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range -- from March 20 to 27 and will feature six sporting disciplines – archery, athletics, badminton, powerlifting, shooting, and table tennis.

"The top 16 athletes at the national level are selected for the Khelo India Para Games. It motivates all athletes to win medals at the national level," the 34-year-old Harvinder told SAI Media.

"If an athlete is unable to win a medal, then they try their best to finish in top 16 to be eligible to compete in the KIPG.

"This kind of procedure and system inspires athletes to perform to the best of their abilities. This is the second edition of KIPG 2025, so it feels good to see para sports growing in India."

Harvinder finished first in the rankings stage and went on to win the gold medal in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games, which took place in December 2023.

He then went on to become a double Olympic medallist at the Paris Games last year, adding a gold medal in individual recurve open, the same event in which he had won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I was very happy that a tournament of this level is organised. Last time when I competed in KIPG, it felt like we were in an international level event. The set-up, schedule and the arrangements were of the highest quality.

"Since then, I knew that India is capable of hosting any international tournament. This time around, I am expecting a similar scale and I am eager to return to the field," Harvinder said.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 concluded recently in New Delhi, which will also host the World Para Athletics 2025 in August.

Reflecting on the surge of domestic tournaments and the government's support for para sports, Harvinder said: "The top schemes of the government are putting focus on para sports. There is also growing interest in para athletes among private organisations. They are supporting para athletes and society is becoming more inclusive.

"India is now adopting and recognising para sports and our performances. In tournaments such as KIPG 2025, the participation of athletes is constantly increasing, which is a sign that India is developing overall in the sports sector," he said.