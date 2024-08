Photograph: Kind courtesy Jitesh Sharma/Instagram

Punjab Kings wicket-keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma wed Shalaka Makeshwar on August 8, 2024 and shared the happy news with fans on Instagram.

Sharma, a Maharashtra native, posted a picture with his newlywed wife, captioning it, 'In this crazy world, we found our forever on 8.8.8. 8th August 2024.'

The heartwarming post quickly garnered congratulatory messages from fellow cricketers, including Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.