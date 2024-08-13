News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jemimah can't wait to wear India colours at Olympics

Jemimah can't wait to wear India colours at Olympics

Source: ANI
August 13, 2024 13:03 IST
Jemimah Rodgigues

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is buzzing with excitement about representing India in cricket's long-awaited return to the Olympics.

The T20 format will be making its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking the sport's first Olympic appearance since 1900.

 

Jemimah shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, "Loved wearing the current Indian Olympic jersey. Can't wait to play cricket for India at the Olympics soon! Man, what a feeling that'd be."

She also praised Indian athletes for their dedication at the recent Paris Olympics, "Also our Indian athletes have shown tremendous passion, commitment, persistence and grit! Win or lose, we're proud of you."

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting echoes Jemimah's excitement, believing this inclusion will significantly boost the sport's global reach, "It can only be a positive thing for our game... how do we get the game back into the Olympics? And finally, it is there."

Cricket's addition to the Olympics is a historic moment, attracting both established players and passionate fans. Get ready for some thrilling cricket action in LA 2028!

Source: ANI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

