Punjab Kings bag England batter Livingstone for Rs 11.50cr

IMAGE: England's Liam Livingstone was the top buy in the first session on Day 2 of the TATA IPL Player Auction 2022, snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering Rs 11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith, for Rs 6 crore, on Sunday, Day 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction, in Bengaluru.

Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched Rs 4 crore from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities while Gujarat Titans bagged another out of favour multi-skilled player Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.4 crore.

Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold while Ajinkya Rahae got a base price of Rs 1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the highlight of the first session was Livingstone, who hit the million dollar-plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point.

However, it must be mentioned that Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season and did not actually perform well on slow tracks but franchises with slots still to fill (minimum 18 per squad) looked desperate for him.

South African pacer Marco Jansen, who tormented India during the Test series, was snapped for Rs 4.2 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two teams that engaged in the bidding war were Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab with more than 20 and 28 crore in their kitty at start of the day.