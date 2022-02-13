News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Players win or lose matches, not coaches!'

'Players win or lose matches, not coaches!'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 13, 2022 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Using the title 'head coach' is a mistake. Anybody looking after a team should have the word 'manager' in their title.

Captain Pat Cummins and head coach Justin Langer share a light moment during an Australia nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2022.

IMAGE: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins praised Justin Langer for doing a 'fantastic' job as coach but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Australian great Ian Chappell does not understand all the fuss over the resignation of Justin Langer, saying it is the captain and players who win matches not the coach.

Chappell also advocated replacing the coach’s position with a manager.

 

After complaints regarding his style of coaching, Langer quit as chief coach, leading to Pat Cummins being criticised by former players, who slammed the skipper and his teammates for not publicly supporting him.

"The demotion of Justin Langer caused Australian hysteria to reach the Monty Python comedy stage, where someone screeches, 'He's not the Australian coach he's a very naughty boy'," Chappell wrote in a column in ESPNcricinfo.

"Cricket fans tend to take more notice of who is or isn't the coach rather than focusing on the important matter of the appointed captain. Pat Cummins and his charges take the wickets, make the runs and handle the chances. It is they, not the coach, who will win or lose the upcoming series in Pakistan."

Chappell said international cricketers don't need round the clock coaching and any technical issue is best sorted by fellow-players.

“Anybody who thinks international players need coaching and mollycoddling 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is confused. International techniques don't disintegrate," he wrote.

"Players might encounter a problem along the way but what goes wrong is generally in the head. A decent natter with a preferred senior player in the team usually sets the cricketer on the right path.

"Why are fellow players the best international coaches? For starters they are playing against the same players. They are also out in the middle in the heat of battle and understand the trying consequences. They also see their fellow competitors regularly and will quickly notice any change in technique or mental approach."

The 78-year-old feels "it's much more important to have well-credentialed selectors choosing the right squad than it is to have the public ranting about coaches”.

"Using the title "head coach" is a mistake. Anybody looking after a team should have the word "manager" in their title.

"If the captain, with the help of a few trusted aides, runs the cricket side of the game and the management concentrates on off-field matters, a team will be very competitive. An international coach should be something the Australian team travels in on a tour of England."

Cummins had described Langer as a legend with a fierce love of Australia and also acknowledged his influence on the team but said the national side needed a new style of coaching.

Lavishing praise on Cummins, Chappell wrote: "Cummins is a smart cricketer. He is a good captain because he understands bowling, approaches the game with a common-sense attitude, and has tough competitors around him.

"He also competes fiercely on the field and has no time for any hijinks; his team generally plays in a similar vein. There's no doubt Cummins will experience tougher days than those he encountered against England. He will also have to fight through the occasional frustration - that's the life of a captain.

"Nevertheless he will establish his reputation as a good captain for the simple reason that he's a solid leader. His captaincy will be recognised because of his own efforts."

Chappell had earlier called the past players supporting Justin Langer  his "PR machine".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction 2022: Kishan, Chahar top buys on Day 1
IPL Auction 2022: Kishan, Chahar top buys on Day 1
'Looking forward to an amazing journey with SRH'
'Looking forward to an amazing journey with SRH'
RCB's Hesson talks about their next captain
RCB's Hesson talks about their next captain
IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players
IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players
Bommai confident of peace as schools reopen tomorrow
Bommai confident of peace as schools reopen tomorrow
Cong trying to make a comeback in Tripura in 2023
Cong trying to make a comeback in Tripura in 2023
Day 9: What's hot at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Day 9: What's hot at the Beijing Winter Olympics

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players

IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players

Decoding the whys and why nots of Auction Day 1

Decoding the whys and why nots of Auction Day 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances