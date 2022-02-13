News
'Looking forward to an amazing journey with SRH'

Source: ANI
February 13, 2022 10:26 IST
Nicholas Pooran was earlier part of Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran was earlier part of Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran expressed excitement on joining SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

Pooran was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL mega auction 2022. For Pooran, interest was shown by SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, and in the end, the left-handed batter went to SunRisers.

"@SunRisers looking forward to an amazing journey with you guys! #OrangeArmy," Pooran tweeted.

Also, India batter Rahul Tripathi was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 8.50 crore.

Source: ANI
