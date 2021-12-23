'This is an experienced side and we know what is expected of our team.'

'When it comes to preparation, all of us are ready.'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara says the experience in the team will hold India in good stead in the series in South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara, on Thursday, exuded confidence in the team to "put on a good show" in the Test series in South Africa.

South Africa host India for the first Test, starting in Centurion, on December 26.

"Having done well in England and Australia, we have confidence that we can win in any condition. And with our bowling and batting line-up, I'm very confident that we have the capacity to win a series in South Africa," Pujara said in an interview to bcci.tv.

"This is an experienced side and we know what is expected of our team. When it comes to preparation, all of us are ready," he added.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah chat with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour at a training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

"Most teams play well in their home conditions, so it's the same with the South Africans. They have one of the best bowling line-ups and facing some of the best pace bowlers in South Africa has always been challenging," the India batter said.

"When I first came here in 2011, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel were at their peak. I toured here again in 2013 and 2017, so I understood what was expected," he added.

"When you are a visiting team, you know there is going to be pace and bounce here, there's lateral movement, so to face the fast bowlers is always a challenge when we go out of India," he explained. "This team has learnt that and I feel that this is a much more balanced batting line-up as well. So I feel that with our preparation I'm confident that we will put up a good show."

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during India's nets session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Pujara, who has been in the firing line for his lack of runs of late spoke of his own readiness ahead of the opening Test.

"You need to believe in your preparations, not change too much. Because of my tours in South Africa and Australia, I know the conditions a little better than what I have done in the past," he said.

"So, I know how to prepare and what kind of shots I can play. What shots one needs to avoid, so you're a little more clear with your preparation and mindset."