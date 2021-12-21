News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian Team All Smiles During Nets

Indian Team All Smiles During Nets

By Rediff Cricket
December 21, 2021 19:25 IST
The Indian team seemed to enjoy their training session at the Centurion as they prepared for the opening Test against South Africa on Sunday.

'MOOD in the camp right now All smiles here at Centurion', tweeted BCCI on Tuesday.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian nets session.

 

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah speaks to Captain Virat Kohli, while Jayant Yadav, left, looks on.
Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara knows this is a make or break series for him.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin knows this is one series he can be sure of playing.

IMAGE: After his fine performances for India 'A' in South Africa, Hanuma Vihari will hope for a place in the playing XI.

IMAGE: Kohli discuss tactics with his new deputy K L Rahul.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

 

 
 
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

