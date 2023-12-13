News
Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 18:47 IST
This will be Cheteshwar Pujara's third straight stint with the club, where he has scored 1,863 runs in 18 County Championship meetings at an average of 64.24, which includes eight tons and three half-centuries.

Ignored for India's Test series in South Africa, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has once again signed up with English county cricket club Sussex for the 2024 county season.

It will be his third straight season with the club, having first signed in 2022.

As for the 2024 season, he would be available for the opening seven games of the County Championship.

 

"I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn't be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family," Pujara told Sussex after re-signing with the club.

"I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success."

His best knock for Sussex happens to be 231 versus Derbyshire in his first season, which also included a partnership of 351 with Tom Haines.

Commenting on Pujara's return to Sussex, head coach Paul Farbrace said, “I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season."

“He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team.”

Pujara last played for India in the World Test Championship final earlier in the year but was then dropped for the West Indies tour and then didn't find a place in the Test squad which will face South Africa in two Tests beginning December 26.

Source: PTI
