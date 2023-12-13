News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arjuna award for Mohammed Shami?

Arjuna award for Mohammed Shami?

Source: ANI
December 13, 2023 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammad Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was sensational for the Men in Blue throughout the year. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India's veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami, is reportedly in contention for the prestigious Arjuna Award, a recognition for his outstanding performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Sources reveal that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) submitted a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami, who was initially omitted from the list.

Known as the second-highest sporting honour, the Arjuna Award is a significant acknowledgment of Shami's remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. The 33-year-old's stellar display in the World Cup saw him finish as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets from just seven innings.

 

Shami's standout performances included a phenomenal 5/18 against Sri Lanka and a crucial 2/18 in the demolition of South Africa. Despite missing the initial games, Shami emerged as a star bowler, maintaining an extraordinary average of 5.26 and an economy rate of 10.70 in the tournament.

His exceptional World Cup campaign positioned Shami among the elite, with only four players in men's cricket history - Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Glenn McGrath - having taken more World Cup wickets than him.

Looking ahead, Shami is anticipated to return to the field during India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with the first Test scheduled for December 26 in Centurion and the second on January 3 in Cape Town.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!
Rinku Singh Shatters Glass!
SEE: Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg
SEE: Rahul Pulls Bumrah's Leg
Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled
Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled
'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'
India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
SKY dominates T20 rankings: Can he maintain his reign?
SKY dominates T20 rankings: Can he maintain his reign?
Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong
Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle

'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle

Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?

Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances