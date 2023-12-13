Arjuna award for Mohammed Shami?

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was sensational for the Men in Blue throughout the year. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India's veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami, is reportedly in contention for the prestigious Arjuna Award, a recognition for his outstanding performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Sources reveal that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) submitted a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami, who was initially omitted from the list.

Known as the second-highest sporting honour, the Arjuna Award is a significant acknowledgment of Shami's remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. The 33-year-old's stellar display in the World Cup saw him finish as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets from just seven innings.

Shami's standout performances included a phenomenal 5/18 against Sri Lanka and a crucial 2/18 in the demolition of South Africa. Despite missing the initial games, Shami emerged as a star bowler, maintaining an extraordinary average of 5.26 and an economy rate of 10.70 in the tournament.

His exceptional World Cup campaign positioned Shami among the elite, with only four players in men's cricket history - Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Glenn McGrath - having taken more World Cup wickets than him.

Looking ahead, Shami is anticipated to return to the field during India's upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with the first Test scheduled for December 26 in Centurion and the second on January 3 in Cape Town.