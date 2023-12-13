News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England face West Indies' power-hitting blitz

England face West Indies' power-hitting blitz

December 13, 2023 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies: Jos Buttler

West Indies

IMAGE: The hosts go 1-0 up in the five-match series against England. Photograph: ICC/X

England must find a way to restrict the big hitters in the West Indies team after the hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday, captain Jos Buttler said.

West Indies chased down the tourists' 171 with 11 balls to spare in the rain-delayed match, with their top three batters combining for nine sixes - three more than the entire England side.

 

"They hit a lot of sixes as a team, that's something that is a trademark of their side and we've got to find ways to limit that," Buttler told reporters.

"Obviously, the swing in the game with sixes is so big."

England got off to a strong start, reaching 77 for no loss in the first six overs, but then lost wickets regularly to be all out in 19.3 overs.

"From the position we were in at halfway, to only end up with (171) is an area we could have improved in," Buttler said.

"The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

"You've got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It's a great test for us and we'll find out lots over the next few games."

The teams play the second of five T20s later on Thursday.

The hosts won the preceding One Day International series 2-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?
Can India's bowlers bounce back to avoid series loss?
How South African spinners stole the show!
How South African spinners stole the show!
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
Man, woman held outside Parliament with smoke cans
Man, woman held outside Parliament with smoke cans
Pak aim for upset against mighty Aussies in Perth
Pak aim for upset against mighty Aussies in Perth
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
Malaika's Favourite Time Of The Year
Malaika's Favourite Time Of The Year

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle

'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle

Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled

Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances