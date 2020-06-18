News
Pujara on why the pink ball is a challenge for batsmen

Pujara on why the pink ball is a challenge for batsmen

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 18, 2020 22:44 IST
'I think it is different from what we are used to with the red ball.'

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara bats during the day-night pink ball Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019. Photograph: BCCI

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday admitted that playing day-night Tests is an altogether different challenge for the batsman as the pace and visibility of the pink ball is very different from the traditional red ball.

 

"First of all, to speak about the day and night Test or (to play) with the pink ball, I think it is different from what we are used to with the red ball," Pujara said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

"Although it is still the same format, but the (pink) ball's pace and visibility is very different. As a batsman you need to get used to it," he said.

Pujara said that for any young player in India, who are used to playing with the SG red ball in domestic cricket, it will be a challenge to get adjusted to the pink ball straightaway.

"It won't be very easy, because you need to have such net sessions. To do that at the domestic level, it is not easy. If any upcoming player is coming, he is used to playing with the SG red ball in Ranji Trophy, so when you play him for India, he is ready for this format.

"He is ready for a Test match. But when he comes to play with the pink ball, he will not have that much of an experience and that many net sessions also won't have happened, so I feel it will be a challenge for young player who is coming in and playing a pink ball test," added Pujara.

The Saurashtra right-hander pointed out that players who have played against the pink ball in the past find it easier to adjust to the change.

"But, yes guys who have already played with pink ball in some domestic tournament and who have played one of the pink ball Test match, they will get used to it, but it is a different challenge altogether for a batsman," he added.

India are slated to tour Australia for a gruelling four-match Test match series, set to be begin at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 3, where the second Test at Adelaide will be a day-night affair with the pink ball.

When aasked what advantages would the Australian speedsters like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins get while playing with the pink ball, Pujara replied: "I think they will get more pace and bounce off the pitch, from what I have realised so far with the pink ball."

"Apart from this, the ball might swing more, but usually Kookaburra pink ball doesn't swing much, maybe the new ball might swing a bit, but once the ball gets old, it will be a good ball to bat against.

"Because be it the Kokaburra red ball or pink ball... and if you are playing in Australia, it is one of the best pitches to bat on," added Pujara, who had played a key role in India's historic Test series win in Australia in 2018.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Dekho Baarish Ho Rahi Hain, Virat!

Why BCCI won't end IPL deal with China's Vivo

