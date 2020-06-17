News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This man helped physically challenged cricketers raise Rs 1.5 lakh

This man helped physically challenged cricketers raise Rs 1.5 lakh

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 17, 2020 16:55 IST
Cricket players

IMAGE: Harley Medcalf decided to raise funds for India's physically challenged cricketers. Photograph: Harley Medcalf/Twitter

In a noble gesture, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India's physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to lockodwn in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan on Wednesday, said, Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under aegis of PCCAI.

"When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players.

"The efforts bore fruits and a sum of Rs 1,50,000- was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI," said Chauhan.

"An amount of Rs 5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts," added Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, these players struggled to meet both ends.

"Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this," added Chauhan.

Waugh's manager came to know about PCCAI, when earlier this year the former skipper had met these players for a project he had undertaken. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
